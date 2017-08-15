× The Opening Bell 8/15/17: With All Eyes on N. Korea, What About Venezuela?

In recent weeks, there has been plenty of focus on the United States and North Korea, but there is major concern for the situation down in Venezuela as well. Steve checked in with Patrick Gillespie (Reporter at CNNMoney) about his recent trips down to South America to gauge the severity of the economic pinch the population is experiencing. Caitlin McNeily (Organizer of 100 Women Who Give A Damn) then touched on the decision to better her community through 100 small organized efforts.