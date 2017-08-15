The largest unclaimed lottery jackpots are facepalm-inducing screw-ups
THE LOOP — Someone won $350,000 in the Illinois Lottery a year ago Wednesday — and likely doesn’t even know it.
And when the clock strikes 5 p.m. Wednesday, the evening Lucky Day Lotto ticket bought at a convenience store in the Thompson Center will be worthless.
Illinois Lottery jackpots expire after a year — and if this one goes unclaimed, it would be the largest on record in the city. Agency records go back to 2004.
