The largest unclaimed lottery jackpots are facepalm-inducing screw-ups

THE LOOP — Someone won $350,000 in the Illinois Lottery a year ago Wednesday — and likely doesn’t even know it.

And when the clock strikes 5 p.m. Wednesday, the evening Lucky Day Lotto ticket bought at a convenience store in the Thompson Center will be worthless.

Illinois Lottery jackpots expire after a year — and if this one goes unclaimed, it would be the largest on record in the city. Agency records go back to 2004.