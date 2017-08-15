OAKLAND, CA -JUNE 10: (FEATURE STORY- ECLIPSE SEEN IN CALIFORNIA- 5 OF 9) Virginia Kaiser (L) helps her great granddaughter Erin Bilstein (R) use protective glasses to view a solar eclipse as Erin's father Luke adjusts his goggles June 8, 2002 at the Chabot Space and Science Center in Oakland, California. The moon passed over two thirds of the sun and was visible from Northern California. The next eclipse of its kind will not be visible in California for another ten years. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
#TechTuesday with CNET Senior Editor Bridget Carey: Don’t buy just any eclipse glasses!
It’s Tech Tuesday! As is usually the case, CNET’s Bridget Carey joins Bill and Wendy on the phone. They talk about the dangers of buying unapproved eclipse glasses for the coming eclipse, a service offering all the movies in theaters for $10 a month, the lasting high demand for Nintendo Switch,
