Steve Cochran Full Show 08.15.17: Two For Tuesday

We two fantastic women in-studio today….First, we had the please of speaking with Erika Harold, who announced she is running for Illinois Attorney General. Then, one of Steve’ s favorites, State Rep. Sara Feigenholtz stopped by as well. Add an awesome Allstate ‘Kid of the Week,’ a splash of Dean and a cup of Southern Cut chef Lee Ann Whippen and that’s a show. Whippen is going to be on ‘Chopped’ tonight! Tune in!