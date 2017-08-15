× Space Expert Rod Pyle: Mars Coffee Table Book, Eclipse Safety Tips and Space Junk Dangers

Rod Pyle is an award winning author, journalist and speaker on space.

In this conversation with Nick Digilio, he discusses his coffee table book Mars: Making Contact, shares safety tips for viewing the eclipse (including his story about getting cataracts because of improper eye protection) and the dangers space junk is posing.

