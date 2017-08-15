× Monday Political Round Table (Scott Stantis, Paul Farahvar, and Dave Lundy) discuss Trump and Charlottesville and New Music Monday with Andy Pratt (Playing Cafe Mustache) | Full Show (Aug 14th)

We take a look at the week’s news with our Monday Political Round Table (Scott Stantis, Paul Farahvar, Adam Selzer and Dave Lundy) who discuss the recent Trump speeches and news coming from Charlottesville. And it’s New Music Monday with the ethereal and crooner like sounds of Andy Pratt (Playing Cafe Mustache Aug 31st).

