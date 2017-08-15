× “Elton Jim” Turano Full Show | 8.14.17

It’s “Elton Jim” Turano filling in on The Download with Justin Kaufman!

Jim tests his “millennial meter” with his godson Patrick Minogue and finds out whether or not his got what it takes to be in with the “in crowd”. They discuss the influence of technology on modern parenting and why Rosé wine has become the drink of choice for the younger crowd.

Next, Jim convenes a meeting of the “Pop Culture Club” with Mick Kayler to talk about the legacy of Elvis Presley and whether future generations will learn to appreciate “The King”.

Finally, it’s some tough love for Chicago sports with sports reporter Mark Vasko as he and Jim talk Bears QB controversy and the potentially grim prospects for Chicago teams in the fall.