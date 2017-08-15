× Comedian Emo Philips!

Bill and Wendy are joined in the studio by friend of the show, the very funny comedian Emo Philips! They talk about the Cubs winning the World Series, his history with Zanies Comedy Clubs, his costumes for Halloween, the first joke he ever wrote, and much more.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter at @billwendyshow, and on Facebook at Bill Leff and Wendy Snyder. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to Noon, plus an online-only bonus hour from Noon to 1 p.m.