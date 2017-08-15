× Bill and Wendy Full Show 08-15-17

Today’s guests include comedian Emo Philips, and CNET’s Bridget Carey. Bill and Wendy talk about Anthony Scaramucci appearing on Colbert, Jimmy Fallon’s heartfelt opening monologue on his show last night, technology, a mystery celebrity who started as a musician in the 80’s, and much more.

