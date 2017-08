× Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour 08-15-17

On today’s bonus hour, Bill and Wendy talk about Hawk Harrelson calling it quits, his iconic career, and his thoughts on Wrigley Field. Then, they discuss obscure and off beat marriage laws in the United States, with Judy Pielach.

