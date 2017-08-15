× Author and Art Historian Patricia Stratton: “Once you’ve experienced it [Chicago Picasso], it’s forever changed”

Author and Art Historian Patricia Stratton celebrates with John the 50th anniversary of the Picasso statue in Downtown Chicago, donated to the city by Picasso himself. Patricia wrote The Chicago Picasso: A Point of Departure. She discusses with John the speculations around the mysterious piece of art, and what the sculpture likely represents.