× Allstate Kid of the Week: Zachary S.

Zachary S. is our awesome Allstate ‘Kid of the Week!’ Zachary had begun his journey on July 5th in front of the Orland Park Village board. He presented his dream that night. His dream is to build a baseball field for people with mental and physical impairments. He, as well as his board of student director, has fund-raised at the Taste of Orland and at Police night.

Zachary has spent many hours raising money for his cause and working with his committee of students and adults since July . His dedication and hard work has allowed Zachary to take a step toward his dream becoming a reality. Also, Zachary excels in his classes at Marist High School. He was awarded all Honors Deans list last school year for academic accomplishments. Zachary wants to fulfill his dream of making a handicap accessible baseball field because he wants to give residents with ALL abilities the opportunity to share in the great game of baseball. Way to go, Zach!