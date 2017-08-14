× Wintrust Business Lunch 8/14/17: Sustainable Truck Fuel, Arrupe College, Charllotseville Rallies

The search for renewable energy had been a difficult journey, but one company might have found a source of unlimited material to convert to use for fuel in long haul trucks. Jim Dallke joined Steve to talk about that and the other stories budding out of Chicago’s tech scene. Father Steve Katsouros stopped by to discuss all that Arrupe College of Loyola University Chicago is going to help at risk student’s beat the odds, and Randi Shaffer told Steve about the role that social media played in the Charlottesville rallies over the weekend.