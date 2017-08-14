WGN Radio Theatre #206: Johnny Dollar, Life of Riley and The Black Museum

Posted 2:04 AM, August 14, 2017, by , Updated at 02:05AM, August 14, 2017

(L-R) Carl Amari & Lisa Wolf

Carl Amari and Lisa Wolf bring you the best from the Golden Age of Radio on the WGN Radio Theatre on August 13, 2017. First, a classic episode of the night is: “Johnny Dollar: Fatal Fillet Matter.” Guest Starring: Bob Bailey. (05-10-59). Next we have: “The Life Of Riley: Telephone Is Rationed.” Guest Starring: William Bendix. (1-17-48). For our final episode of the night we have: “The Black Museum: The Pink Powder Puff.” Guest Starring: Orson Welles. (1952).

