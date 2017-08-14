× WGN Radio Theatre #206: Johnny Dollar, Life of Riley and The Black Museum

Carl Amari and Lisa Wolf bring you the best from the Golden Age of Radio on the WGN Radio Theatre on August 13, 2017. First, a classic episode of the night is: “Johnny Dollar: Fatal Fillet Matter.” Guest Starring: Bob Bailey. (05-10-59). Next we have: “The Life Of Riley: Telephone Is Rationed.” Guest Starring: William Bendix. (1-17-48). For our final episode of the night we have: “The Black Museum: The Pink Powder Puff.” Guest Starring: Orson Welles. (1952).

