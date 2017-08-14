OAKLAND, CA -JUNE 10: (FEATURE STORY- ECLIPSE SEEN IN CALIFORNIA- 5 OF 9) Virginia Kaiser (L) helps her great granddaughter Erin Bilstein (R) use protective glasses to view a solar eclipse as Erin's father Luke adjusts his goggles June 8, 2002 at the Chabot Space and Science Center in Oakland, California. The moon passed over two thirds of the sun and was visible from Northern California. The next eclipse of its kind will not be visible in California for another ten years. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
WGN Radio News Anchor Steve Grzanich previews the total solar eclipse
WGN Radio News Anchor and “The Opening Bell” Host Steve Grzanich previews next Monday’s events, surrounding the total solar eclipse. He tells John how much ground the eclipse will cover, and from which points the 300,000 people going to Southern Illinois can catch a view. Steve will join John live from the site of the eclipse Monday at 1:20 p.m!