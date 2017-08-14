× WGN Radio News Anchor Steve Grzanich previews the total solar eclipse

WGN Radio News Anchor and “The Opening Bell” Host Steve Grzanich previews next Monday’s events, surrounding the total solar eclipse. He tells John how much ground the eclipse will cover, and from which points the 300,000 people going to Southern Illinois can catch a view. Steve will join John live from the site of the eclipse Monday at 1:20 p.m!