Rescue personnel help an injured woman after a car ran into a large group of protesters after an white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Va., Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
WGN Radio News Anchor Ryan Burrow: “It was a tight space” in Charlottesville
Rescue personnel help an injured woman after a car ran into a large group of protesters after an white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Va., Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
WGN Radio News Anchor Ryan Burrow joins John to describe what happened over the weekend in Charlottesville. He shares what some are questioning most about the “Unite the Right” rally, following fatalities that took place Saturday.