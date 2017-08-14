× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 08.14.17: Cuckoo Trump Brackets final, Total solar eclipse, Charlottesville

We at WGN radio have a lot of questions regarding the Charlottesville “Unite the Right” rally and attack. John calls on WGN Radio News Reporter Ryan Burrow and Charlottesville’s The Daily Progress Reporter Dean Seal to describe what they know, and what they have seen. Plus, WGN Radio “The Opening Bell” Host Steve Grzanich previews the solar eclipse, coming Monday, from which he will be reporting live on our show. And, Sam Panayotovich tells us his thoughts on the latest with the Chicago Cubs and the Chicago Bears.