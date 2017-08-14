Thank you again for voting, playing and sharing. Here is the result, our winner, for the final Cuckoo Trump Brackets round.
The John Williams Cuckoo Trump Brackets: Final Round
-
Cuckoo Trump Brackets: Round Seven
-
Cuckoo Trump Brackets: Day Three
-
The Download Presents The Week That Was
-
Top Five@5 (6/12/17): President Trump shows off his new Cabinet, Bette Midler won’t be stopped, and more…
-
Top Five@5 (6/1/17): President Trump pulls out, J.B. Pritzker responds, and more…
-
-
The Download Presents The Week That Was: “Trump Jr. and healthcare, and flooding, oh my!”
-
Steve Cochran Full Show 07.20.17: A lot going on today
-
Associated Bank Market Outlook: 6/9/17
-
Top Five @5 (5/29/17): Memorial Day, Tiger under the influence and more…
-
The Carry Out 6-1-17: “If the planet dies, those coal mines are probably going to close up shop, too”
-
-
The Carry Out 05-01-17: “Being mad and hating on the Bears boneheaded decisions is as Chicago as Celozzi-Ettleson”
-
The John Williams Show Full Podcast 08.01.17: Steve Bartman, TIME and Trump, Pharma Bro, Soda tax
-
The Download’s Week That Was: “Trump and Comey, and Russia, oh my!”