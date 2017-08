× Showbiz Shelly: Chicago Philanthropy Podcast ‘Ambition,’ Hamilton App and Celebs in Tech

Showbiz Shelly from B96 stopped by the Allstate Showcase Studio to catch Scott up on all things on the intersection of entertainment and tech – from the Hamilton App to the countless celebrities getting involved in new technologies. Shelly also told Scott all about her podcast, Ambition, which empowers and connects givers by showcasing the people and places shaping Chicago.