Robie House bringing back after-work drinks and jazz

Frank Lloyd Wright's Robie House is bringing back Friday drinks after work hours in October. (Sam Cholke / DNAinfo)

HYDE PARK — The Robie House is opening itself up for some after-work drinks and jazz jams again this October.

The Frank Lloyd Wright-designed home, 5757 S. Woodlawn Ave., will bring back After Hours from 5-8 p.m. Fridays in October.

Guests will be able have a beer or white wine and hors d’oeuvres while enjoying a jazz ensemble in the prairie-style architecture.

