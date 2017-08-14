Robie House bringing back after-work drinks and jazz
HYDE PARK — The Robie House is opening itself up for some after-work drinks and jazz jams again this October.
The Frank Lloyd Wright-designed home, 5757 S. Woodlawn Ave., will bring back After Hours from 5-8 p.m. Fridays in October.
Guests will be able have a beer or white wine and hors d’oeuvres while enjoying a jazz ensemble in the prairie-style architecture.
41.789810 -87.595934