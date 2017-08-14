× Lisa Heffernan from ‘Grown and Flown’: How to prepare your child for college

Lisa Heffernan from ‘Grown and Flown’ joins Bill and Wendy to talk about preparing your child for college. If you’re unsure how to discuss binge drinking, sexual assault or mental health with your college bound teen Lisa breaks down the best way to have the discussion.

