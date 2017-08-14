× “Goku” meets “Yap” after year long Marvel Contest of Champions video game challenge!

This past Sunday, I met “Yap” after being teammates on the smart phone game Marvel Contest of Champions for more than a year! How did this happen? Well, I got a text message at about noon from Yap saying he was in Chicago, I knew we had a long running Binge Challenge that just needed to be recorded! We also call up our first alliance leader, TJ, and discuss the community that has developed around this very successful game. Even if we don’t always love the company that created it! And just a reminder, this is the first time I have ever talked to either of them. I only knew via text messages and in-game chat!