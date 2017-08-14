× Eric Zorn on Trump’s statement about Charlottesville

Eric Zorn joins Bill and Wendy to talk about the recent events in Charlottesville. During the broadcast President Trump gives his statement about the violence and protests that took place. The crew digests the President’s words and discusses if they believe the speech was sincere.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter at @billwendyshow, and on Facebook at Bill Leff and Wendy Snyder. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to Noon, plus an online-only bonus hour from Noon to 1 p.m.