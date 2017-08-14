× “Elton Jim” has a new scar for no reason, drives to Wisconsin for soda pop and frozen custard, and has a bad day at the racetrack betting on hunch bets

In this 65th episode of “Elton Jim” Turano’s “CAPTAIN POD-TASTIC,” Jim Turano follows up on his recent hand surgery — finding out he didn’t need to have a growth (a Granuloma Annulare) removed and the five stitches and new scar that went along with it. Then tells the tales of a recent sojourn to Wisconsin for Sprecher’s Grape Soda and to taste some of Milwaukee’s best frozen custards. And in the “Pop Culture Club,” Jim tells Emily Armanetti how he lost many hunch bets at the race track — including a bet on a horse named for her — and he defends his British accent, which Emily doesn’t think is spot on.