× Bill and Wendy Full Show 08-14-2017

With all of the violence happening in Charlottesville Bill and Wendy talk to WGN’s Ryan Burrow live from the scene to check in. The school year is starting back up and Lisa Heffernan from ‘Grown and Flown’ talks to the crew about how to prepare your kids for college. To end out the show Eric Zorn stops by to talk about Trump’s statements about the violence over the weekend.

