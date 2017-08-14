× Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour 8-13-17

Today on the bonus hour the upcoming eclipse is the big topic of conversation. Will schools allow students to watch during class time? Is Bill excited to view history? How do the people who sell fake eclipse glasses sleep at night? All of these questions will be answered! Plus, Bill and Wendy talk about the risks actors take doing their own stunts.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter at @billwendyshow, and on Facebook at Bill Leff and Wendy Snyder. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to Noon, plus an online-only bonus hour from Noon to 1 p.m