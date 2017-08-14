× Back to school tech recommendations

When I was kid back to school supplies consisted of pens, pencils, a new pencil sharpener and a trapper keeper. Now back to school supplies consist of tablets and computers. Joining me to explain what are some of the best back to school tech gadgets to get for your middle school, high schooler and even college student is B&H computer sales associate Christopher Hall.

Want to hear more of Mason? Check out: MasonVeraPaine.com for the latest interviews. Like Mason on Facebook at: Facebook.com/MasonVeraPaine and follow her on Twitter at: Twitter.com/MasonVeraPaine