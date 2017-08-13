× WGN Radio Theater #205: Richard Diamond, Phil Harris & Alice Faye and The Whistler

Carl Amari and Lisa Wolf bring you the best from the Golden Age of Radio on the WGN Radio Theatre on August 12, 2017. First, a classic episode of the night is: “Richard Diamond: The $200,000 Bundle.” Guest Starring: Dick Powell. (09-24-49). Next we have: “Phil Harris & Alice Faye: Phyllis’s Boyfriend.” (10-17-48). For our final episode of the night we have: “The Whistler: Night Fall.” Guest Starring: Gerald Mohr. (01-28-48).

