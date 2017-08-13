× This is History: Montgomery Ward’s Catalog Debuts, Anti-Cigarette League of America Forms in Chicago, Quin Ryan Joins WGN Radio, ‘Twenty One’ Game Show Scandal, The Clinton-Lewinsky Saga

Dave Plier and Dave Schwan talk about the first mail order catalog from Chicago’s Montgomery Ward, the Anti-Cigarette League of America was formed in Chicago in 1919, Tribune reporter Quin Ryan is assigned to WGN Radio, the 1950’s game show scandal, and news of Monica Lewinsky’s affair with President Bill Clinton hits the headlines.