The Sunday Spin: Politics with Rick Pearson Full Show 8/13/17

Posted 10:47 AM, August 13, 2017, by , Updated at 10:48AM, August 13, 2017
For our first guest, we have Author and Educator Michael Golden. Michael and Rick discuss the National Political Scene, the recent events in Charlotte, VA and more.

Then, State Rep. Andy Manar from D-Bunker Hill chimes in. Listen in as Andy talks about school funding. Andy is the democratic leader on the effort to re-write the state’s school aid funding formula.

After that, Tribune statehouse reporter Monique Garcia checks in. Rick and Monique discuss the possible changes of school funding statistics and the impacts it can have on various districts.  Looking ahead, the politics of 2018 are also discussed.

