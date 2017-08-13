× Author and Educator Michael Golden discusses Stress Tests in Washington and recent events in Charlottesville, VA

Author and Educator Michael Golden joins Rick to discuss the recent events in Charlottesville, VA in terms of Political Response and coverage. They also discuss the Trump Administration with stress within various institutions with lack of jobs being filled, etc. Rick and Micheal also discuss college funding and the decreasing graduation rate.

