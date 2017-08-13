Bruce Springsteen performs at Stand Up For Heroes, presented by the New York Comedy Festival and the Bob Woodruff Foundation, at The Theater at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2016, in New York. (Photo by Greg Allen/Invision/AP)
The Boss Takes On Broadway!
Bruce Springsteen performs at Stand Up For Heroes, presented by the New York Comedy Festival and the Bob Woodruff Foundation, at The Theater at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2016, in New York. (Photo by Greg Allen/Invision/AP)
Author and Biographer Dave Marsh joins Jim Turano, in for Dean Richards, to talk about his life documenting Bruce Springsteen, the announcement of ‘Springsteen on Broadway’ and what the legacy Bruce Springsteen has made on rock history.