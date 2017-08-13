× The Beat Full Show (8/13/17): The politics of speaking out in the NFL

Mark Carman, Jarrett Payton and Adam Hoge bring you the Sunday edition of The Beat: Carm continues on his “Mitchell” vs “Mitch” Trubisky crusade; Kyle Long talks about the violence in his hometown of Charlottesville, VA and the guys discuss the politics of speaking out on issues in the NFL; the injuries to Bryce Harper and Willson Contreras have Carm arguing for ballplayers to play “smart” instead of hard; we hear from Bears GM Ryan Pace about Trubisky’s debut and the club’s emphasis on having competition at all positions (including QB), and more.