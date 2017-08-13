× The Alzheimer’s War: A Town Hall With Dean Richards

Dean Richards hosts an in-depth roundtable discussion on Alzheimers Disease. In this program, titled The Alzheimer’s War, Dean welcomes in doctors, researchers and families affected to talk about the disease itself, the latest in research and what you can do to help fight Alzheimer’s. Dean also shares his 2012 interview with the late Glen Campbell shortly after his diagnosis.

Fore more information please visit the Illinois Alzheimer’s Association Website.

Or call 1.800.272.3900

Today’s panel includes:

Theresa Dewey– Care Navigation and Early-Stage Engagement at the Alzheimer’s Association, Illinois Chapter.

Dr. Dean Hartley– Director of Science Initiatives Medical and Scientific Relations Division at the Alzheimer’s Association.

Dr. William Rhoades– Chair of Medicine, Advocate Lutheran General Hospital and Chair and Professor of Medicine at Chicago Medical School at RFUMS Nesset Geriatrics.

Anne Hunt- Diagnosed with Alzheimer’s Disease in 2016.

Bruce Hunt- Husband and caregiver for Anne.

Michael Folio- Diagnosed with younger onset Alzheimer’s Disease in 2012.

Cheryl Levin-Folio– Wife and caregiver for Michael, author of the 24-Hour Rule: Living With Alzheimer’s.

Mary Doyle Brodein– Wife and caregiver for Marshall Brodien, who played Wizzo the Wizard on WGN’s Bozo’s Circus. Her book is titled Navigating Alzheimer’s: 12 Truths For Caring For Your Loved Ones.