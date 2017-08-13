× State Rep. Andy Manar shares the journey to re-write the state’s school aid funding formula

State Rep. Andy Manar from Bunker Hill talks with Rick about the current school funding issues Illinois is facing. Andy is the democratic leader on the effort to re-write the state’s school aid funding formula.

*Listen to The Sunday Spin: Politics with Rick Pearson each and every Sunday from 7-9 AM CST right here on WGN Radio.