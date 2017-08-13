Re-imagining the Disney Birthplace: “There’s a deep history with Chicago and Walt Disney”

Posted 12:56 PM, August 13, 2017, by , Updated at 12:54PM, August 13, 2017

In association and celebration of Walt Disney's birthday, WDB Restoration LLC, held a press conference announcing breaking ground on the restoration and preservation of the home which both Walt and his brother Roy were born on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2013, in Chicago. (Photo by Barry Brecheisen/Invision/AP)

Dave Hoekstra talks with Emmett Broderick, graphic designer for Kane County Cougars, and Brent Young and Dina Benadon of Super 78 Studios in Los Angeles, who are the driving forces behind the effort to restore the Walt Disney Birthplace house at 2156 N. Tripp in Chicago’s Hermosa neighborhood.  They talk about getting commissioned by the Disney Company to re-imagine the house into a museum and attraction that fans and history buffs can enjoy, the city’s lasting influence on Walt’s creative work, resurrecting the O-Zell Soda Company brand as a way to put money into the project and the community, and more.