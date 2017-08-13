× Re-imagining the Disney Birthplace: “There’s a deep history with Chicago and Walt Disney”

Dave Hoekstra talks with Emmett Broderick, graphic designer for Kane County Cougars, and Brent Young and Dina Benadon of Super 78 Studios in Los Angeles, who are the driving forces behind the effort to restore the Walt Disney Birthplace house at 2156 N. Tripp in Chicago’s Hermosa neighborhood. They talk about getting commissioned by the Disney Company to re-imagine the house into a museum and attraction that fans and history buffs can enjoy, the city’s lasting influence on Walt’s creative work, resurrecting the O-Zell Soda Company brand as a way to put money into the project and the community, and more.