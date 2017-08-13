× Patricia Balton Stratton’s ‘The Chicago Picasso’: “He wanted people to have their lunch there, to have a Coke, a cup of coffee”

August 15, 2017 is the 50th anniversary of the dedication of Picasso’s untitled monumental sculpture, which has since raised eyebrows, provided jungle gym like thrills and inspired pedestrians. Author and Picasso expert Patricia Balton Stratton joins Rick in the studio to piece together the inside story of the undeniably definitive piece of public art. Find out more about Patricia’s book, The Chicago Picasso: A Point of Departure here and see her speak at the Harold Washington Library with a panel of sculptors, architects and scholars.