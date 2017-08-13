× Andrew Knowlton from Bon Appétit Magazine, NBC Nascar’s Jamie Little and Chicago’s Agriculture Science School | Full Show 8.12.2017

This week On the Road, Dane Neal celebrates Chicago being named the “Restaurant City of the Year” by talking to Bon Appétit Deputy Editor, Andrew Knowlton. He also meets some of the staff and students from Chicago’s amazing Agriculture School, who tell him about their passion for teaching, learning and growing food science. Later, Dane hears from NBC Nascar pit reporter Jamie Little, as well as Buona Beef’s John Gill.