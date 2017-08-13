× OTL #565: Improving public schools, Affordable housing near The 606, Fritz Kaegi runs for Assessor

Mike Stephen talks with Generation All associate program officer Misuzu Schexnider about improving neighborhood high schools and the Chicago Public Schools’ new app, checks in with Logan Square Neighborhood Association former president Lissette Castañeda about the fight for affordable housing in areas by The 606 park system, and chats with Cook County Assessor candidate Fritz Kaegi about his vision for transparent and competent assessments for everybody. Meanwhile, we discuss how the Chicago Triathlon is introducing a one-mile Underwear Run along the lakefront this year! This week’s local music is provided by Ratboys.

