× NASCAR on FOX’s Jamie Little Makes Her Way To Michigan!

Veteran motorsports reporter Jamie Little joins Dane to talk about Nascar’s fastest track and home field feeling for America’s automakers with Detroit close by. Hear Jamie share her life long connection to motorsports and amazing career covering the top races and series in the sports. Jamie previews her upcoming hosting on NASCAR Race Hub and thoughts on the bright future of today’s young drivers during the silliest season she has seen!

Follow Jamie on Twitter @JamieLittleTV