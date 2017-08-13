× Mark Carman: “If you’re a star guy…I don’t really want to see you hustling at all”

Recent injuries to Cubs catcher Willson Contreras and Nationals superstar Bryce Harper lead Mark Carman to conclude that star-caliber players should focus on playing “smart” rather than “hard” during the regular season, and maybe lay off the gas on the basepaths to avoid getting hurt. Do you always have to give 110% to be a star, or are you better serving your team by making sure you don’t get hurt?