Comedians Tom (L) and Dick Smothers of the Smothers Brothers attend the 5th Annual Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize presentation ceremony October 29, 2002 in Washington D.C. Bob Newhart was the recipient of the 5th Annual Mark Twain Prize. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
Legendary Comedian Dick Smothers on the 50th Anniversary of The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour, Upcoming Appearance at iO Chicago’s Musical Improv Festival
Half of the legendary comedy duo The Smother’s Brothers, Dick Smothers, hangs out with Dave to talk about the 50th Anniversary of their groundbreaking variety show and Dickie’s upcoming appearance at iO Chicago’s Musical Improv Festival. For tickets to see Dick Smothers, visit chicagomusicalimprovfestival.com