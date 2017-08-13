× Legendary Comedian Dick Smothers on the 50th Anniversary of The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour, Upcoming Appearance at iO Chicago’s Musical Improv Festival

Half of the legendary comedy duo The Smother’s Brothers, Dick Smothers, hangs out with Dave to talk about the 50th Anniversary of their groundbreaking variety show and Dickie’s upcoming appearance at iO Chicago’s Musical Improv Festival. For tickets to see Dick Smothers, visit chicagomusicalimprovfestival.com

