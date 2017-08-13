× Hoge and Jahns, Episode 104: Bears GM Ryan Pace Discusses Trubisky’s Debut

BOURBONNAIS, Ill. — For the second year in a row, Bears general manager Ryan Pace was nice enough to join The Hoge & Jahns Podcast during training camp. This time around, things are a little more exciting after Mitch Trubisky’s stellar debut at Soldier Field. What did Pace think about Trubisky’s debut and Mike Glennon’s struggles? He discussed the quarterbacks at length and went into a number of other topics with the guys, including an update on Pernell McPhee. Listen below!

