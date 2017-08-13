FILE - This Sept. 6, 2012 file photo shows singer Glen Campbell performing during his Goodbye Tour in Little Rock, Ark. Campbell is releasing his final studio album, which was recorded shortly after his Alzheimer’s disease diagnosis in 2011. The record label, Universal Music Enterprises, announced Friday, April 14, 2017, that the album, “Adios,” will be released on June 9. (AP Photo/Danny Johnston, file)
Far-Flung Forecast Takes Us To Glen Campbell’s Home, Delight, Arkansas
On today’s Far-Flung Forecast, Jim Turano, in for Dean Richards, talks with Dave Schwan about the late Glen Campbell’s childhood home of Delight, Arkansas and his legendary career and impact in pop-culture.