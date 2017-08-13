× Brian Noonan Show 8/13/17: Summer adventures with Flapjack Brewery

Brian discusses Milwaukee Irish Fest and summer road trips, in addition to getting a taste of local Chicago beer from Flapjack Brewery.

To kick off the show, Brian talks to WGN Radio’s Ryan Burrow live from Charlottesville for an update on the ongoing police activity following the clash of protesters over the weekend. Then, Milwaukee Irish Fest’s Catherine Ward calls into the show to give a preview of Irish Fest on August 17-20, 2017, including talk of bands and special performances at the event.

James and Paul Macchione from Flapjack Brewery in Berwyn then join Brian in-studio to discuss their handcrafted small-batch beer and wood-fired Neapolitan pizza. They bring along with them some Bungalow Pale Ale for Brian to sample so that he can give a first-hand report of how good the brewery’s creations really are.

Brian then recounts his experience at the “Museum of Death” in Los Angeles when he visited his daughter last weekend. He also talks about how he barely recognized the Las Vegas strip when he drove through it for the first time in about 10 years, and raves about the “northern route” he took when driving to Los Angeles to Chicago (especially Grizzly Creek Rest Area).

To wrap up the show, Karen Conti joins Brian in-studio to answer questions from listeners via call or text.

