Benihana returns to Chicago this month with John Hancock Center restaurant

Posted 4:52 PM, August 13, 2017

The Hancock Tower Benihana is shown under construction in June. It's scheduled to open this month. (David Matthews / DNAinfo)

MAGNIFICENT MILE — Benihana is opening a restaurant this month in the John Hancock Center, marking a return to the Mag Mile for the Japanese chain.

The restaurant will open Aug. 23 next to the Cheesecake Factory at the base of the 100-story tower at 875 N. Michigan Ave., according to a Benihana spokeswoman. The restaurant will donate 10 percent of first-day proceeds to nearby Lurie Children’s Hospital.

Known for its hibachi chefs who cook with dramatic flair, Benihana ran a restaurant for years in Streeterville until closing it in 2007. Once open, the new Benihana will be the only one in the city.

