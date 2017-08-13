× Benihana returns to Chicago this month with John Hancock Center restaurant

MAGNIFICENT MILE — Benihana is opening a restaurant this month in the John Hancock Center, marking a return to the Mag Mile for the Japanese chain.

The restaurant will open Aug. 23 next to the Cheesecake Factory at the base of the 100-story tower at 875 N. Michigan Ave., according to a Benihana spokeswoman. The restaurant will donate 10 percent of first-day proceeds to nearby Lurie Children’s Hospital.

Known for its hibachi chefs who cook with dramatic flair, Benihana ran a restaurant for years in Streeterville until closing it in 2007. Once open, the new Benihana will be the only one in the city.

