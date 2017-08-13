× Baseball in the Attic: Michael Osacky on collecting the heart and soul of baseball

Michael Osacky was introduced to baseball memorabilia collecting at the early age of 11, when his grandfather gave him a shoebox full of old baseball cards, and he was instantly hooked. He joined Rick in the studio tonight to tell him about how he decided to use his University of Illinois business degree to start his own vintage sports memorabilia collection company. They also talked about the fickle nature of baseball card collecting and the decline of value in modern day memorabilia.