Andrew Knowlton and Bon Appétit know Chicago is #1

Bon Appétit Deputy Editor Andrew Knowlton joins Dane to talk about the ultimate restaurant road trip taken to determine America’s best Restaurant City for 2017. Hear as Andrew shares the thought process behind the magazine selections and the well deserved praise that Chicago’s Chefs and food scene received. With Chicago Gourmet around the corner, listen as Andrew gives the overview for the 10th celebration of our incredible and uniquely Chicago culinary culture. Read it about it all and more in the next issue of Bon Appetit and get tickets and info about this year’s event at www.ChicagoGourmet.org