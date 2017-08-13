× After Hours with Rick Kogan: Picasso expert Patricia Balton Stratton, Baseball memorabilia collector Michael Osacky & author David Hamlin

Tonight on the show, Rick talked Chicago arts, sports and literature. First, Author and Picasso expert Patricia Balton Stratton joined him in the studio to piece together the inside story of the undeniably definitive piece of public art. Find out more about Patricia’s book, The Chicago Picasso: A Point of Departure here and see her speak at the Harold Washington Library with a panel of sculptors, architects and scholars.

Then, Michael Osacky joined Rick in the studio to tell him about how he decided to use his University of Illinois business degree to start his own vintage sports memorabilia collection company. They also talked about the fickle nature of baseball card collecting and the decline of value in modern day memorabilia.

Lastly, author David Hamlin called in to tell Rick about his novel, “Winter in Chicago,” and his star-studded book signing Thursday, August 24th at the Book Cellar on 4736-38 N. Lincoln Ave.