The Last Jedi EW Cover Story

Entertainment Weekly dropped some images and big info about THE LAST JEDI this week. We detonate the latest “Breznican Bomb” and dive into the all reveals from the cover story. And there is a ton of TLJ speculation in this episode! From Porgs to Snoke theories to new interpretations of the Chosen One prophesy, we dig deep. Plus, Disney leaves Netflix, listener voice mail, and more.